Carabao Cup: Plum ties for Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers in unusual third-round draw

LEAGUE One trio Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers have been handed plum ties in the third round of the Carabao Cup following Wednesday night’s draw.

Town, who have knocked out Sunderland and Leicester City on penalties so far, welcome Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Bantams, who vanquished Stoke City 3-0 in round two, have been handed a trip to holders Newcastle United.

City visit St James’ Park for the first time since December 2000.

The Carabao Cup trophy is pictured pitch-side ahead of the English League Cup final football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on March 16, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

Rovers have been handed their first-ever trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face Spurs.

Other ties see Barnsley host Premier League opposition in the shape of Brighton and Hove Albion, who loaned winger Caylan Vickers to them in the summer.

Sheffield Wednesday, who beat Leeds United on penalties in a memorable upset on Tuesday night, entertain Grimsby Town, who stunned Manchester United 12-11 on penalties in breath-taking fashion at Blundell Park after the game ended 2-2 on Wednesday evening.

In line with last year’s competition, this season's round three fixtures will take place across two weeks - beginning September 15 and September 22 - with fixtures in the Champions League, week beginning September 15, and Europa League, week beginning September 22, also scheduled during this period.

Sheffield Wednesday's players celebrate after they won their penalty shoot-out in their Carabao Cup second round match against Leeds United at Hillsborough. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

UEFA’s top two club competitions take precedence over the domestic cup competition and as a result, the draw was split in order to avoid any clashes, with clubs taking part in the Champions League or Europa League kept apart in the third round.

There are nine Premier League sides competing in Europe this season, with eight of those in the Champions League and Europa League.

In order to ensure that ties don’t clash, the EFL elected to conduct a pre-draw before Grimsby Town's game with Manchester United on Wednesday evening.