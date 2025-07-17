Claims Sheffield Wednesday have lined up Danny Rohl's replacement with manager's future still uncertain
Rohl and Pedersen are the only senior first-team coaches under contract at Hillsborough, after the German's backroom staff saw their contracts expire at the end of June.
Rohl's relationship with chairman Dejphon Chansiri publicly disintegrated in December/January, with both parties admitting the lines of communication had broken down in the new year transfer window.
Since April, Rohl has made it clear he wanted to leave, and even before then was heavily linked with a variety of jobs. However, a high compensation package due to any club that took him, other alternatives and perhaps the way Rohl conducted himself in trying to engineer a move has kept him at the club where he signed a "long-term" contract last summer.
In keeping with the opaque way the Owls are run, the length of that has never been confirmed, but it is believed to run until 2027.
Since the end of last season, where Wednesday fell away badly having been in play-off contention going into the January transfer window, the Owls have been placed under three transfer embargoes – two since lifted – and fee restrictions making them unable to pay transfer or loan fees until 2027.
Whilst some players and non-playing staff went partly or completely unpaid in May and June, Wednesday kept paying their manager so as not to lose him without compensation, as could be the case with players who handed in their notice over non-payment.
Against that backdrop, Rohl did not report for the start of pre-season – largely fitness based – or the six-day training camp at St George's Park where the football side could be expected to step up.
Since the first-team's return he has met with the playing squad to try to build bridges, with reports potential new owners would be interested in keeping the highly-rated 36-year-old on.
It is thought this met with a hostile reception in some quarters with players feeling let down by their leader, and TalkSport are reporting that this – and doubts about the sale of the club – led to fresh talks between Chansiri and Rohl, with the latter leaving on being placed on gardening leave before the new season starts on August 10 at Leicester City.
They also say that Pedersen has been "promised the manager’s job".
When Rohl's assistant became the first and to date only member of the coaching staff to sign a new contract, and immediately took the remaining five days of the St George's camp, it looked a clear signal that he would be the next manager, but that was before Rohl's return.
