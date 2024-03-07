Victory – or even a draw – at home to Leeds United will take his team out of the Championship relegation zone for the first time since August. It seems a tall order against a side who know an 11th league win in an unbeaten 12-match start to 2024 will restore them to the top two.

But that is what Rohl – buoyant after Barry Bannan was declared fit and five wins from the last six games – is imagining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We can win, we can really win," said Rohl. "What it means at the end (of the season), nobody knows.

"We want a win and a great performance to show what we did in the last weeks.

"When you work hard like we have in the last weeks and months and get results, of course you want to jump over the line (to the bottom three).

"I'm looking a little bit forward and imagining how it could be on Friday evening. After a good game, a good result, I think the atmosphere will be a great one.

POSITIVE: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would be a real boost to have this feeling after the game and we have to try for it.

"We will not achieve our goals on Friday but it's the next step and hopefully we will do this.

"Everyone's worked so hard to jump over the line.

"We've learnt from the last games. I look to our game at home to Leicester when we had a great start and immediately brought energy to the stadium. Other times it's about keeping it smart and simple and being ready at the right moment.

"My team is ready, we had a good meeting on Thursday where we spoke about Plymouth – what was good, what was not good – and learned about the team."