Anthony Musaba put a stylish finishing touch on a slick attacking move, putting the Owls in the driving seat.

However, Karlan Grant drew level before Kion Etete’s effort was helped over the line by Akin Famewo. There was no time for another twist and Wednesday were condemned to defeat.

The affair was hardly a classic but Wednesday were in control for large portions of it. Comfort, however, is a dangerous thing in football and this was a lesson brutally delivered to Wednesday.

Cardiff City shattered Sheffield Wednesday hearts. Image: Steve Ellis

Speaking after the defeat, Rohl said: “It's hard to take. It's so unnecessary, this defeat, because I think we controlled the game. In the first half, it was not easy with the wind.

“There were a lot of long balls, second balls, but we did well. I told the guys 'now it's about defending well and then there will be a moment we can score the next goal’.

"We had more possession, we had all the stuff we wanted to have but at the end, it's about results. It was their first shot in the second half, their 1-1, we had a shot from Bailey [Cadamarteri] at a tricky angle. And then it was unlucky.

“You have the feeling maybe there was a moment we lost control. It was the reason I started to change, to bring fresh legs [on]. Then you're always trying to get fresh energy in, today it was okay.

"Even after the 2-1, we tried. But then there was not really the big chance to come back into this game. Next game, it will be [upon us] very close. We have to take the positives things from this game and go forward.”

Rohl had plenty he could have launched into a rant about post-match. There were some contentious referring decisions late on and Wednesday saw two penalty appeals turned down.

At the final whistle, Wednesday players charged over to referee Sam Barrott to make their feelings known.

Rohl said: “There were two actions in the box and, yeah, maybe there was a foul maybe not. I haven't seen it closely at this point, but we are really disappointed when we invest so much energy into a game and don't take something. We must go forward.

"There are always duels. Maybe there was something, maybe there wasn't anything. Look, this was not the key moment for me. When you see the game, you got the feeling we controlled the game and when you concede the two goals it is a pity."

Cameron Dawson spilled a shot at the death that allowed Kion Etete to prod home with the help of Famewo, but Rohl avoided criticising his goalkeeper.

He said: “For the goalkeeper, it's not easy. I think all the goals started in the other area of the pitch. We can block the shot, we can be online, we can help our goalkeeper as well. It happens in football.

“For me, it's more of a disappointment, for sure the two conceded goals but more that we take nothing. If you control like this, the game, then it's harder to accept.”

Results were kind elsewhere at the bottom too - Huddersfield Town, Queens Park Rangers and Rotherham United all fell to defeats.

The Terriers were swept aside by Norwich City, QPR were beaten on home soil by Southampton and Rotherham were bested by league leaders Leicester City.

Rohl said: “This is a pity for us because it was a big opportunity, when you see the other results, to come closer and closer.”

Wednesday’s return to action against Coventry City, a side who enjoyed a rather different ‘Christmas Eve Eve’. As Owls hearts were breaking, the Sky Blues were singing as Coventry sealed a 3-0 away win over Sunderland.

Mark Robins, a former Wednesday defender, has got Coventry ticking and the club are starting to climb the table. The Sky Blues are unbeaten in their last four and will fancy their chances of extending that run against Wednesday.

The Owls will be underdogs but their recent upturn in form means few will be confident in writing them off. Wednesday are no longer the pushovers they appeared to be in the reign of Xisco Munoz.

Surviving relegation remains a tough ask but Rohl has delivered something that was desperately missing at Hillsborough – hope.

His post-match message was clear - focus is now on Boxing Day.

He said: “A week before we had this moment on our side and today we are not so happy. This is football. Today we can be disappointed but tomorrow, we have to go forward.

“We have a next game - at this moment, this is the most important thing. Everybody has to be online all the time, this is what we have to do.”

Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson, Palmer (Valentin 85), Diaby (Bernard 86), Famewo, Johnson; Vaulks (Gregory 90+1), Byers (Fletcher 86), Bannan; Musaba (Gassama 72), Paterson, Cadamarteri.

Unused substitutes: Vazquez, Phuti, Ihiekwe, Bakinson.

Cardiff City: Alwnick, Ng, Goutas, McGuinness, Collins; Ralls, Siopis (Wintle 55); Bowler (Etete 65), Robinson (Tanner 55), Grant; Meite (Adams 90+1)

Unused substitutes: Runarsson, Romeo, Panzo, Colwill, Sawyers.