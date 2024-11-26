Danny Rohl on where Sheffield Wednesday must do better and his belief Hull City can turn a corner

Danny Rohl was satisfied with the way Sheffield Wednesday controlled the game at Hull City, but warned that against better opposition they will need to be more clinical in front of goal.

The Owls exploited a Hull side whose confidence is at rock bottom after nine games without a win and whose supporters are eager to see a change of coach to create 16 shots in a largely one-sided game in East Yorkshire.

But they only scored twice and needed James Beadle to make two important to secure a 2-0 win, so it was obvious what manager Rohl needs to work on.

As desperate as things felt for Hull, Rohl believes they are close to coming out of it.

"(It was) a deserved win from our side," he commented. "I think after 20 minutes we have to lead three or four-nil, we created a lot of chances.

"We know it's a good team with individual quality – you see it. Look at where they were last season. Of course they lost some players but still a good team.

"Our ball possession, especially first half was always with a vertical direction, it was not just about keeping the ball in some areas where it's not interesting, it's about speeding up the game. We did well.

"We got a pen, we scored from this (through Josh Windass) then for me it was clear we needed a second goal because you saw in the first half two situations where James Beadle made a fantastic save.

"At half-time I saw the open spaces as they would try more risks, this is why I brought Musa (Anthony Musaba) in, to have a player with speed and attack the high rest defence of the opponent.

"Even in these moments we created three or four good opportunities where we have to score again earlier in the game.

"After the 2-0 (Michael Smith scoring) there were two or three more situations.

"We had 10, 11 situations where we have to score.

"Today it was enough but this a point where we have to push and score against teams from the top eight, top six you will not get so many chances and then we will sit here and say it was a good performance without three points.

"All in all credit to my players we did well but the next one is a difficult one (away at Derby County on Sunday)."

His message to his players was a clear one.

"Today it was enough to win this game but in some games it's not enough to win games.

"It means every player has to push up, step up, take the the responsibility and be clinical.

"Even in some transitional moments the final pass is not right, there are spaces. These are the small things. I demand this.

"From some players from the bench it was not 100 per cent what I expect.

"I want more, more.

"To achieve more this season, it's not enough."

Rohl had sympathy for Hull and for opposite number and compatriot Tim Walter, who faced repeated calls for his sacking from home fans during the game.

"Hull is still a good team," he insisted. "When you look back at all their games, in every game they have moments where they can score and miss chances.

"I believe if this team can score their first chance they can push up again.

"I feel for him (Walter). He worked hard and they missed a little bit the moment, the luck. I hope he can turn it around.

"I'm convinced this team needs just one moment and then you create self-confidence.

"For a manager it's not easy when you hear the home crowd like this, it was very loud today.

"I feel for him. Nobody should forget we are humans.