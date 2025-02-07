For weeks, Danny Rohl has fobbed off questions about Sheffield Wednesday's ambitions by telling reporters to ask again after the transfer deadline.

So with the signing of free agent Ryo Hatsuse completing business for the campaign, he has set them out – or rather where he wants to be at the end of the eight matches he sees as a new phase of the season.

Hatsuse joins Stuart Armstrong and Ibrahim Cissoko but not a centre-back or centre-forward as additions after Rohl knocked back some options. The Owls also retained Shea Charles after Southampton recalled him from a season-long loan.

Now Rohl wants to secure Championship safety quickly, then push within striking range of the play-offs by the time the Championship pauses for March’s internationals.

On where they want to be by then, he said: "In the last years if you really want to achieve something big you need around 70 points or more (they have 42 now).

"From the last eight games you can get 24 points. It's important you are a good distance (from your target). A good distance could be two matchdays – six points, seven.

"You could be two points, one point (away), maybe you can bring it to zero or it could be you drop back five or six points but it doesn't mean that you are out.

"The best example we showed last year, when we were eight points behind (at this stage) and still had a chance (of avoiding relegation, as they did).

TARGETS: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl has laid out where he wants his team to be in mid-March (Image: Steve Ellis)

"We need the right mindset. This is what we have to improve and what I've tried to do in the last few weeks. After small setbacks we do not break down.

"You can be happy for the next 24 hours and celebrate or be disappointed but after these 24 hours you have to carry on.”

With the transfer window closed, he is treating the next eight games as a fresh block as they face five top-eight teams, including Saturday's hosts West Bromwich Albion.

Looking back on a window which saw the Owls wait until day 31 for its first signing amid a public breakdown of relations with chairman Dejphon Chansiri, Rohl looked on the bright side of what they did, but accepted responsibility for it not going better, further or quicker.

RETAINED: Keeping loanee Shea Charles was very important for Sheffield Wednesday (image: Steve Ellis)

"We improved our squad, we got some impact players and this is what I want to see – the positive things, instead of what we didn't get," he reflected.

"Some opportunities come very late. Ibby, for example, was not available at the beginning of the window. There were options at the beginning we had to work on and then we see we have no chance.

"I take responsibility for the first 10 days. I can look back and say maybe – and this is a maybe – we could get a player. If you want to blame me for the 10 days, do this.

"But I take the positive things because we've got three new players, we could keep Shea Charles and this is very positive.

BREAKDOWN: Communication between chairman Dejphon Chansiri and Danny Rohl broke down at the start of the transfer window (Image: Steve Ellis)

"Always on deadline day it's a bit of a domino (effect). It's always hard.

"I was not 100 per cent convinced with some players. I said is this an impact player who makes us better or just a body to bring in?