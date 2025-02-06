Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Danny Rohl won over by final signing's attitude

Japanese defender Ryo Hatsuse has become Sheffield Wednesday's final signing of the season after impressing manager Danny Rohl with how much he wanted to play for the club.

And as a full-back who can play on either side but especially the left where he played most often for previous club Vissel Kobe, Rohl is pleased with the different options he now has.

The 27-year-old could join after Monday’s transfer deadline as his J-League contract expired at the end of January, but the Owls now have the full quota of 25 senior players they can register with the Football League on Tuesday.

He came on trial earlier in January, and won Rohl over with his attitude.

DESPERATE TO JOIN: New Sheffield Wednesday signing Ryo Hatsuse (right) playing for Vissel Kobe (Image: Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

"It was fascinating for me how much passion he came here with," said Rohl. "From his first thought he said he wanted to be a Sheffield Wednesday player. He didn't talk with me before (that) or train with us.

"In the last couple of days there were some things we had to sort but he knows the group. In the next couple of days he needs building up."

Rohl now has three players to competing to play on the left of his defence, depending whether he plays full-backs or wing-backs.

"He (Hatsuse) is very aggressive in one-against-one duels, he is very dangerous cross-balls, I saw him in some rondos ("piggy in the middle"-style training exercises) and saw how he can pass to team-mates," said Rohl.

OPTIONS: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

"We have three different profiles now and this is great for me as a manager. Max (Lowe) can play full-back, centre-back, wing-back, Marvin (Johnson) can play full-back but his best position is wing-back, Ryo's is maybe full-back.

"I imagine Max can also pay 'left six' (as a holding midfielder) when I see in training which areas he plays.

"We have nearly every position doubled up or three players for one position."

Pre-deadline signing Ibrahim Cissoko will be considered for Saturday's game at West Bromwich Albion after he began training with his new team-mates on Saturday. Hatsuse has had to train alone in the gym while his move was completed, but can resume team training on Friday.

"You always need to adapt a little bit to the team, to the feeling, and it takes some time but let's just say I take less risks (with alternatives available) but I push hard for them to be ready tomorrow and not the day after tomorrow."