The competition for places at Sheffield Wednesday has already started, and Danny Rohl feels he has the makings of a squad that can go the distance this season.

Such is the nature of the League Cup, the first round will tell us more about the depth at most clubs, and manager Rohl has plenty of options to freshen things up at Hull City in Wednesday's first-round tie.

Ike Ugbo, their biggest signing this summer, had not received international clearance to play but Jamal Lowe scored one on his debut and made another. Josh Windass, playing off him, also netted.

Even without another addition, Nathaniel Chalobah, Liam Palmer was only on the bench, with midfielder Svante Ingelsson the game’s outstanding player. Pol Valentin and Marvin Johnson, important at full-back/wing-back last season, were substitutes alongside Michael Smith, who scored.

Those fringe players will want to push their cases against Hull.

"It's fantastic," said Rohl. "It will sometimes be maybe hard decision-making for me but this is what we need. Championship football is about 46 games, not just one game, and you need more than 11 players.

"I will try (to sign) more but we showed in which direction we want to go. We hungry this season.

OUTSTANDING DEBUT: Sheffield Wednesday's Svante Ingelsson (left)

"All the players that decided for us I got. This is a huge step from the chairman in how he supports me."

Debutants Ingelsson, Jamal and Max Lowe and Yan Valery excelled.

"You saw on Sunday why we signed the players," said Rohl. "We had the idea of what we had to improve after last season the areas we had to improve, the players we had to improve, the profiles we need.

"Both full-backs are strong in both directions, I wanted to improve the midfield with box-to-box players. Svante's so powerful.

"Jamal, it's always difficult to defend (against) him and you have the strong core from last season.