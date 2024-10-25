Danny Rohl says 'more controlled' Sheffield Wednesday have improved on their travels

Danny Rohl is seeing signs his Sheffield Wednesday team are improving away from home, and hopes they can feed off the Fratton Park atmosphere to continue that at Portsmouth.

The Owls have had some bad days on the road in Rohl's 13 months in charge, conceding four goals at Southampton, Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City, Sunderland and six at Ipswich Town. This season's 3-0 defeat at Millwall – on the back of Sunderland – was bruising too but Rohl feels his side has stabilised away from home since.

"Luton, Bristol, Coventry (the three Championship games the Owls have played since), I think these away games were very strong from our side.," he said.

"If we look back at the last year we had some big defeats away. Millwall and Sunderland were big ones at the beginning of the season but in the last weeks we've been more compact, more controlled away and it was good."

Fratton Park is a bit of a throwback stadium with an atmosphere to boot and will provide a new test in front of the Friday night television cameras.

Rohl once watched from the stands there when he was Southampton's assistant manager, but it will be his first time in the dugout and he is looking forward to the occasion.

"It's always special when you play a Friday night on the TV," he said. "There's an atmosphere from the home and away fans, both sides want to win. It's a proper football match, I like this. It's always nice when you are successful.