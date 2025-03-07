Danny Rohl insists he is working for the long-term at Sheffield Wednesday, even if he will not offer concrete guarantees about being part of it.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rumours have resurfaced of Southampton interest in Rohl, who worked on their coaching staff under Ralph Hasenhuttl, but he says his “full energy” is with the Owls.

The Saints considered Rohl after sacking Russell Martin in December, but opted instead for Ivan Juric. There is speculation they will sack the Croatian when they are almost inevitably relegated from the Premier League, and look to replace him with the highly-rated German.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rohl's Hillsborough contract runs until 2027 but his tenure is already beyond the Championship average despite not yet having completed a full season.

He says he is putting all his energies into Saturday's game at Plymouth Argyle and this season’s 10 remaining matches, whilst operating with a long-term mindset.

"Not just for me, for the whole club, if you don't have a long-term vision and build something up, it's difficult,” he argued.

"In the last 17 months we pushed topics forward, we tried to change some things, to bring identity here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm not sure what long-term in football is. I’ve learnt long-term in the Championship as a manager means maybe nine months!

RUMOURS: Not for the first time, Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl has been linked with Southampton (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"We have to focus on our next game. There are still 11 games, 33 points. The last results don't make it easier (to reach the play-offs) but football's football, you never know.

"All the rumours don't influence me. My full energy is here with Sheffield Wednesday.

"I am not listening to left and right. My focus is here because I know what we have to do, I know my responsibility to this group, to the club, for our massive fans."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite frustration in the last transfer window, Rohl says he is "satisfied with what we did so far."

FORMER SAINT: Danny Rohl worked alongside Ralph Hasenhuttl (right) in 2018 (Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

He explained: "You look back to what was possible in the (last) two windows and what was not possible and you have to trust us, we have all the information.

"We had a good group, that's why we are in the position we are.

"We've improved as a club from 24th when I took over, now to 13th position – still ambitious to climb step by step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I said I wanted a fantastic training week, very focussed, very clear what we want to do. I can speak about good training performances but the proof is on the weekend.

RECOVERED: Callum Paterson went off injured after scoring in the 2-1 defeat to Sunderland (Image: Steve Ellis)

"My players are doing 80, 85 per cent really well compared to the point we came from and what is possible. For the last 10, 15 per cent we have to push again and again. I see the effort every week."

But staying down after the Plymouth game to prepare for Wednesday's trip to Norwich City gives Rohl a decision to make over Anthony Musaba in particular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Plymouth, Norwich and the next game (at home to Sheffield United are very close," he said. "Is it better to have some good sessions here?