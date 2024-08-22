Keeping a level head is the key to Sheffield Wednesday bouncing back from Sunday's heavy defeat at Sunderland, but manager Danny Rohl has noticed a different edge in training ahead of Friday's Championship visit from Leeds United.

That was partly down to a 4-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light, cancelling out the opening-day win at home to Plymouth Argyle. That and the dynamic of the week have changed the mood slightly at Middlewood Road but as after Plymouth, Rohl has been conscious not to allow it to veer too far.

"My expectations are always high but I recognise where we are and at what point of the process we are," said the German, who is looking to make further squad changes in the final week of the transfer window, but expects incomings to be on loan.

"To over-react after one defeat, even a big defeat, it's the wrong thing because this team needs to grow up with these moments and if we do, we are stronger and stronger.

"Sometimes in the last few days it's looked like we've had a horrible start with three defeats in a row (to judge by the reaction).

"After Hull (a 2-1 League Cup win) everyone was celebrating and nobody thought we could lose against Sunderland but the Championship is the Championship."

An entirely different XI at Hull had a knock-on effect too.

"The big difference this week was we trained all together again," said Rohl. "Last week there was a midweek game and we split the group.

LOW: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl consoles Anthony Musaba during the 4-0 defeat at Sunderland

"After a big win against Plymouth you saw some people recognise they're a starter or just in the squad but after a defeat all the players want to show up to show they're ready for the next game.

"This immediately raises more energy and more competition."

Leeds have started the season with two Championship draws and a League Cup exit, but Rohl is not about to write many people's pre-season tip for the title off.

"Leeds United have a very good chance of promotion," he said.

HIGH: Jamal Lowe celebrates with Max Lowe and Josh Windass in the 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle

"The start of the season is helpful but you win nothing. It will be a tough game for both sides and there is big respect."

The Owls are working hard to reshape the squad ahead of the transfer deadline at 11pm on August 30. Rohl is adamant he needs more signings, as well as outgoings, but accepts permanent deals may be out of his club's price range.

"We have a good squad," he said. "To now sign players permanently who can really have an impact I think you need good, good money.

"But we've done well until now and hopefully we will find the next players for our squad."

Ike Ugbo has been the Owls’ biggest summer transfer outlay, paying Troyes around £2.5m. Unlike Leeds and others with promotion aspirations, they do not have parachute payments swelling their coffers.

The Whites have also brought in over £100m in sales and at the time of writing were close to the £10m signing of winger Largie Ramazani.

But moving players on goes beyond finances for Wednesday. January's signings left them with more than the 25 senior players Championship clubs can register.