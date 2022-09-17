PRIDE: Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore

Three times during the game objects were thrown onto the pitch by home supporters. But they responded to appeals from the tannoy and watched their team claim a 2-2 draw from what for long spells has been a very frustrating afternoon.

Although Moore diplomatically refused to pass comment, referee Peter Wright put in a terrible performance but nothing to excuse objects being thrown on.

Twice missiles were thrown in the direction of a linesman from the North Stand and when more came towards Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton from the Kop after Dominic Iorfa's own goal put the visitors 2-0 up, the referee told both managers he would abandon the game if there were any more, a message relayed to the Hillsborough crowd,

Fortunately, though, there were no further misbehaviour, allowing Wednesday to equalise with goals from George Byers and Michael Smith.

"He said if another object was thrown on the pitch he was going to abandon the game for the safety of everybody on the pitch," revealed Moore.

"Whilever we grow frustrated, we have got to all adhere to the rules. We know that objects being thrown onto the pitch is something that you don't do. It is something that we can all learn from.

"It would have been an absolute catastrophe for us as a football club being the home team. I'm glad no more objects came onto the pitch and I'm glad that the fans witnessed that fighting, never-say-die spirit."

Unsurprisingly, Moore was more focused on that than his side's poor start to the game.

"I am really pleased with the players and I said to them in there I'm really proud of them,” he said. “They gave everything for the cause to get something out of the game.

"Even at the end going 2-2 with six (added) minutes to go, we thought the momentum was with us and we would fashion another chance and the winning goal.

"To come back from 2-0 down in the manner we did after the two goals we conceded was good. We stuck to the gameplan. I wanted to make a couple of subs at 2-0 down. We still made the changes and we knew Ipswich had put a lot into the game.

"We knew at the end of the game that spaces would appear. When George Byers scored from a set play, the roof game off at Hillsborough and it gave the players that bit more momentum and impetus. We kept on going.

"I was really pleased to see Smudge (Smith) come up with his goal because he led the line really well and got another goal (his third in four appearances)."

The Owls were without defender Mark McGuinness, the latest addition to their never-ending injury list.

“It’s not good news,” said Moore. “He’s picked up an injury that we’ve had a scan on, and it’s an injury that we think is going to keep him out for a few weeks. It’s a strain, so we’re disappointed to lose him for a game like this. It was a big loss, and we had to shuffle the pack.

“Hopefully it’ll be three to four weeks. He’d have started but it’s the first time he’s had an injury like this and what he thought was a dead leg was actually a strain. We checked him out, sent him for a scan – and I’m glad that we did, because I probably would have sent him back out there and it could have done far more damage.