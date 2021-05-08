Derby County 3 Sheffield Wednesday 3 - player ratings

PERIPHERAL: Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan - right - was unable to exert the influence he usually can, unlike Derby County matchwinner Martyn Waghorn, left

The excitement of the game was not matched by the quality but the effort of both sides was huge, and that is reflected in Stuart Rayner's marks for the Owls players on show.

Keiren Westwood – made an important save as Derby threatened a fourth on the break but left helpless by his defence for the goals 6

Sam Hutchinson – put his side in front and defended well too 7

Chey Dunkley – his leadership was audible and he set up Wednesday's third goal but conceded the penalty which kept Derby County up and was lucky not to be sent off for it 6

Julian Borner – scored what looked like it could be a crucial goal, but it turned out to be irrelevant 7

Liam Palmer – put in some good crosses 7

Joey Pelupessy – it was a day for tacklers and he seemed to enjoy that 6

Barry Bannan – unable to have his usual influence in difficult conditions 6

Adam Reach – his ball led to the third goal 6

Josh Windass – played in the hole but not at his best 6

Jordan Rhodes – his shot was saved for the first goal and made a nuisance of himself for the second 7

Callum Paterson – led the line well, hurled the ball in for Hutchinson's goal and scored one himself 7

Substitutes:

Elias Kachunga (for Rhodes, 79) – difficult to make an impact with the game so frantic when he came on 5

Kadeem Harris (for Dunkley, 87) – booked for a desperate tackle to stop a breakaway goal 4

Andre Green (for Pelupessy, 90) – N/A.

Not used: Dele-Bashiru, Urhoghide, Shaw, Wildsmith, Hunt, Brennan.