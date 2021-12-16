EFL issues 14-player guideline after Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers join long list of Covid-19 postponements

The advice comes after Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers joined a spate of clubs who have called off weekend matches because of coronavirus outbreaks in their squads.

Last season clubs were left to exercise their own judgement as to when games should be called off, with all postponements prompting an investigation paid for by the club responsible.

RAVAGED: The Football League weekend programme has been badly hit by Covid-19 postponements

West Bromwich Albion considered calling off their recent game at home to Reading, but decided not to becaue they could not be sure they would not receive a costly points deduction as they look to win promotion. As it was, they won the game 1-0 despite a number of absentees.

Now the League has felt the need to spell out what is deemed acceptable and not.

The 14 players can come from the club's registered squad list, any under-21 players not on the list but who have played in the league this season or any other contracted player not on the squad list but otherwise eligible to play.

The League has promised to "assist clubs in their deliberations."

It added: "This guidance has been designed to help Clubs ensure the safety of players and staff, while ensuring that the fixture schedule can be maintained wherever possible. Where any club states it cannot fulfil a fixture, a report shall be filed with the EFL, and the circumstances reviewed."

Some within the game have called for a "firebreak" to allow the rise in infections to clear, but there is no indication at this stage that will happen.

The League has this week introduced new stricter protocols on the behaviour of players at training grounds, travelling to games and training, in hotels and on matchday to try to limit the spread of the disease.