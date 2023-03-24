Forest Green Rovers have ‘paper-thin’ squad ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Latest Forest Green Rovers injury news as they prepare to face Sheffield Wednesday

Forest Green Rovers boss Duncan Ferguson has said he has a ‘paper-thin’ squad ahead of their clash against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend. The struggling Gloucestershire outfit have a number of players out injured at the moment.

Ben Stevenson and Charlie McCann are both out of action, whilst Jahmari Clark and Tyler Onyango have returned to parent clubs Reading and Everton respectively after picking up injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forest Green have struggled this season in League One after promotion from League Two last term and are rock-bottom of the division. They have won just five of their 37 games and are 13 points from safety.

Fergusun has been speaking ahead of their match against promotion chasing Sheffield Wednesday and has said: “It’s not easy. We’re playing Sheffield Wednesday but we’ll try and cover every blade of grass. We’ll try and be competitive. We’ll try and get some kind of result for the fans.

“They absolutely deserve it considering the run that we’ve been on before I came here and now. It’s been a long time. This division is hard. We’ve got a paper-thin squad at the moment, I’m struggling to fill a bench but hopefully we’ll be competitive.”

Forest Green are winless in their last 16 outings in the league now. Sheffield Wednesday make the trip down south on Sunday looking to bounce back from their 4-2 loss to Barnsley away on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad