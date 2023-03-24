Latest news on the transfer front involving Sheffield Wednesday emerges

Sheffield Wednesday have let Bobby Dunn join Dartford on a permanent basis. The Owls have given the youngster the green light to join the National League South club with his pathway into their first-team blocked by their abundance of strong midfield options.

He isn’t the only player from the Football League to sign for the Darts. They have also brought in Charlton Athletic defender Richard Chin on loan along with former Sheffield United centre-back Emmanuel Adebowale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunn rose up through the youth ranks at Charlton before leaving in July 2021. He then had spells in non-league at Sevenoaks and Ramsgate before signing for Sheffield Wednesday last summer after a succesful trial spell.

The 19-year-old has since been a regular for the Owls’ U21s side this season. He didn’t make a senior appearance for Darren Moore’s side and has now been allowed to depart to get more opportunities elsewhere.

Dunn will be joined at Princes Park by ex-Blade Adebowale. The 25-year-old was on the books at Bramall Lane from 2014 to 2016 having previously been at West Ham and he spent two years in South Yorkshire, part of which he spent out on loan at Sheffield FC and Goole.