Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley’s average home attendance compared to third tier European clubs - gallery

A look at who is the best supported third tier club in Europe

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:43 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday are one of the best supported clubs in League One as they look to gain promotion to the Championship. The Owls have been impressive this season under Darren Moore.

Barnsley’s average home attendance this term helps them sneak into the top 15 best supported teams compared to other third tier sides. The Tykes were relegated in the last campaign and are looking to make an immediate return under Michael Duff.

Here is a look at how Yorkshire pair Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley’s fanbases compare to clubs across Europe including teams from Germany’s 3.Liga and the Italian Serie C...

26,881

1. Derby County

26,881

24,806

2. Sheffield Wednesday

24,806 Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

22,917

3. Dynamo Dresden

22,917

18,516

4. Bolton Wanderers

18,516

