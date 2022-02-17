Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Burtenshaw dies aged 86

A one-club man as a player, Burtenshaw also began his coaching career at Brighton and Hove Albion, working with future Owls manager Howard Wilkinson, and succeeded Don Howe as a coach at Arsenal, where they reached the FA Cup final and finished second in the league.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he took his first managerial job at a difficult time, with the Owls in the Division Two relegation zone, and was unable to stop them dropping into the third tier.

STEVE BURTENSHAW: The former Brighton and Hove Albion managed Sheffield Wednesday during a difficult time in their history

They avoided a second consecutive relegation by a point and were 16th in Division Three when he left in October 1976.

In all he took charge of 70 games, winning 13 and drawing 17.