Henrik Pedersen could hardly not praise his Sheffield Wednesday youngsters after setting up a League Cup derby at home to Leeds United, but he also made a point of thanking his seniors for how they helped them.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls knew victory at Bolton Wanderers would lead to a home tie that could not just be a big deal from a financial point of view, but a footballing one too. The former may not come to pass with the club’s supporters’ trust considering a boycott.

Yet with five debutants in the XI – including back three Joe Emery, Ernie Weaver and Reece Johnson – and Rio Shipston making a first start, it was a tall order, even with Bolton’s Sam Inwood sent off for a 27th-minute professional foul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls were 1-0 up then through a stunning Guilherme Siqueira strike on his second start, but Bolton equalised three times, including in the second added minute to take the tie to penalties.

Goals from Charlie McNeill, Jamal and Max Lowe and Liam Palmer, plus two Pierce Charles saves sent the Owls through.

“I’m very, very proud,” said Pedersen. “We had many academy boys in the team (eight starters), many debutants too. We said we have a very young team but with some good senior players around.

“We were much more aggressive in our pressing, we won more balls high up the pitch and we also had energy to play some transitions (counter-attacks).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Each time Bolton scored, we quickly scored a new goal (through Iko Ugbo and Johnson).

“Another aspect for me was seeing how happy the senior players were. They were all together.”