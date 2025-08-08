Henrik Pedersen says Sheffield Wednesday players have upped the gears ahead of season's opener
The Owls are at Leicester City for Sunday’s Championship opener beset by financial problems, with club morale at rock bottom as some fans plan protests at the game, not knowing when a new owner will change their fortunes, if they can add to a threadbare squad, or even if captain Barry Bannan will be able to play.
Despite all that, Pedersen has noticed a real intensity this week from those players who remain after a difficult summer.
"I have felt since Tuesday morning, it's not friendly games any more," the Dane said of the mood at Middlewood Rood.
"How the players have trained once on Tuesday, twice on Wednesday it has been on a high level.
"All energy has to go in the same direction now because we want to do the best we can with the potential we have right now to make a top performance Sunday afternoon."
And although he is only working with "14 or 15" senior players, they are all at least fit.
Whether Bannan, who took a big pay cut to sign a new contract at the weekend, will be registered for the game was less clear.
"Honestly, I don't know yet," said Pedersen, speaking to the media before Thursday’s training. "I know him and the club are trying to find out but I don't have any update.
"It has meant a lot for a lot of us that Barry signed a new contract.
"If we start with the fans it's given them hope, it's given them trust, it's given them belief that the future will be good here.
"He's our captain, so it means a lot for the players. It's given them trust, belief, and some ability. It has a big influence on the dressing room.
"Barry means a lot to me. Of course he's also a great player.
"So we all have to be happy on different levels that he's staying, together with the other players."
Pedersen needs to add to his squad just to be able to field a full bench of senior players and although the Owls were put under a second transfer embargo on Wednesday for failing to pay July's wages on time, they can sign free transfers and loans without a fee to take their numbers up to a maximum of 23. They are not allowed to pay them more than £7,000 a week, however.
Pedersen, who replaced Danny Rohl after nearly two years as his assistant, is actively working to recruit new faces but admits he does not know if that is possible yet.
"I thought I knew but now I'm a little bit unsure after the (Football League) statement," he admitted. "I'm waiting for clarity about what we can do and what we can't do.
"In the background Kevin (Beadell, head of recruitment) and his staff, the coaches, myself are using a lot of time preparing for the window.
"It's difficult with the embargo but we try to find players (available for) under this amount of money (wages) that can help Sheffield Wednesday in the future. That's why we all need to be a little bit patient. We have to hurry up but be a bit patient."
Likewise, Pedersen – who is in "regular dialogue" and maintaining a "professional relationship" with chairman/owner Dejphon Chansiri – needs to bolster his coaching staff, but is unsure how long it will take. With the remainder of the Owls' backroom leaving when their contracts expired in June, others are stepping up from the youth ranks.
"I can bring people in, and I will bring people in," he promised. "Right now I get great support from the academy, Andy (Holdsworth), Giles (Coke), Ben (Ledger), but of course I'll bring new staff in.
"We need to be top in this area because we are the mirror of the players, to inspire them and bring them to the next level.
"But at the same time it's also important to show the door is open to the first team. So it will be a mix of Wednesday coaches and coaches from outside. "
