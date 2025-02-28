How did Sheffield Wednesday's Ryo Hatsuse fare on his full debut? Player ratings

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 28th Feb 2025, 23:24 BST
Sheffield Wednesday suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Sunderland, their fourth defeat in five games.

It was another frustrating game for the Owls, whose performance once more did not reflect the result.

James Beadle – made an excellent second-half save 7

Pol Valentín – defended well and offered a threat down the right 8

Michael Ihiekwe – lost Eliezer Mayenda for the decisive goal 5

Max Lowe – too weak for the opener, even if there was a handball 5

Ryo Hatsuse – an excellent first start, getting forward and defending well; his final ball was not always there but he is still finding his feet 7

Shea Charles – Wednesday's Mr Flexible got moved to a back three after Max Lowe's injury and did a good job there 7

FULL DEBUT: Sheffield Wednesday's Ryo Hatsuse (right) (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)FULL DEBUT: Sheffield Wednesday's Ryo Hatsuse (right) (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
FULL DEBUT: Sheffield Wednesday's Ryo Hatsuse (right) (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Svante Ingelsson – you are never quite sure what you will get from the midfielder but this was one of his very good days, winning the ball high and creating Callum Paterson's goal 8

Callum Paterson – his game went up a notch when he switched to centre-forward at half-time, so it was a real pity he was injured so early in it 7

Barry Bannan – not sparkling but he got stuck in 6

Djeidi Gassama – really bright in the first half, often coming inside to good effect; less so in the second 7

DYNAMIC: Sheffield Wednesday's Svante Ingelsson (centre) (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)DYNAMIC: Sheffield Wednesday's Svante Ingelsson (centre) (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
DYNAMIC: Sheffield Wednesday's Svante Ingelsson (centre) (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Josh Windass – in a poor trot at the moment, missing some good chances to get on the scoresheet 5

Substitutes:

Liam Palmer (for M Lowe, 42) – came in and did a job despite not much football this season, but he was one of those who switched off for the winner 5

Ike Ugbo (for Paterson, 59) – painful how badly he needs his first league goal of the season 5

Jamal Lowe (Windass, 84) – N/A

Ibrahim Cissoko (for Ingelsson, 84) – N/A

Marvin Johnson (for Hatsuse, 84) – N/A

Not used: Chalobah, Iorfa, Kobacki, P Charles.

