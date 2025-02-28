Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl believes same old story will turn if his side stick at it

It was same old, some old from Sheffield Wednesday as they lost 2-1 to Sunderland, but manager Danny Rohl believes their fortunes will turn if they just continue to persevere.

The Owls were the better side against the fourth-placed Wearsiders, but lost for a fourth time in five Championship matches, beaten 2-1.

Eliezer Mayenda was the beneficiary of two poor pieces of defending, and Callum Paterson went off injured shortly after scoring in the middle of them. Makeshift central defender Max Lowe went off injured too, soon after being outmuscled for the first goal.

Mayenda controlled the ball with his hand before scoring it, and Wednesday felt they ought to have had a penalty for handball at the other end in the early stages of the game.

Wednesday also missed some very good chances, with Josh Windass, Djiedi Gassama and Paterson all cuplable at 0-0.

It was frustrating for Rohl, who saw his side do plenty of things right, but not small details that matter the most in football matches. It has been a theme of their 2025.

"I think at the moment I can record and repeat the last four weeks," he said.

"Again, a very good performance from our side, a lot of good things, more chances. I think we were the better side, we controlled the game, we dominated the game at home, we are om the front foot.

FRUSTRATIONS: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

"Again, two easily-conceded goals and then two big decisions against us and again we lost, 2-1."

Rohl's solution is simply to keep working hard and trust that football will repay them.

"We have to carry on our good performances and I believe the time will come," he said. "The momentum will come back.

"You have the feeling every small situation is against us a little bit and football is about small details, small situations.

POOR DEFENDING: Sunderland's Eliezer Mayenda heads in Sunderland's second after losing Michael : Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

"Just count the chances for the opponent and our big opportunities.

"You will see Sheffield Wednesday very much lead this data but that's football.

"To have another injury in the back four – we played then with Shea Charles as a centre-back, then Liam Palmer – then in the second half after the 1-1 we got on the front foot, we won the second balls we had Callum injured."

Rohl is in favour of video assistant referees, and he felt Friday's game only strengthened his case.

"We had two big decisions against us," he argued, with some justification. "Before the 1-0 was a clear handball, a handball in the box from the opponent, the ref didn't see it.

"But this is all part of the story.

"When I look to our 2-1, if you have a five against two in the last line and you have such an easy ball, you have to look first at yourself.