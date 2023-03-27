News you can trust since 1754
How the 9 players who have left Sheffield Wednesday this season have fared at Ipswich Town, Derby County and Swindon Town - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday let a few players leave last summer as they prepared for this campaign

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:03 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 16:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to claw themselves out of League One this season and are currently sat in 2nd place in the table behind Plymouth Argyle. The Owls went 23 games unbeaten in the league but have now lost back-to-back matches against promotion rivals Barnsley and bottom of the league Forest Green Rovers.

Nevertheless, they remain in a decent position and have a game in-hand on the Pilgrims above them as well. Here is a look at what has happened to the players who have left Sheffield Wednesday over the course of the past nine months or so and a look at how they are doing...

The winger has scored seven goals in 41 games for the Rams.

1. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Derby County

The winger has scored seven goals in 41 games for the Rams. Photo: Nigel French

He now plays for in Cyprus and has scored four goals in 27 matches.

2. Saido Berahino, AEL Limassol

He now plays for in Cyprus and has scored four goals in 27 matches. Photo: Steve Ellis

The centre-back is a key man for the Shrews and has scored six goals in 40 games this term.

3. Chey Dunkley, Shrewsbury Town

The centre-back is a key man for the Shrews and has scored six goals in 40 games this term. Photo: Pete Norton

He has made 12 appearances for the Royals, 11 of which have come in the Championship.

4. Sam Hutchinson, Reading

He has made 12 appearances for the Royals, 11 of which have come in the Championship. Photo: Clive Rose

