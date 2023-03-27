Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to claw themselves out of League One this season and are currently sat in 2nd place in the table behind Plymouth Argyle. The Owls went 23 games unbeaten in the league but have now lost back-to-back matches against promotion rivals Barnsley and bottom of the league Forest Green Rovers.

Nevertheless, they remain in a decent position and have a game in-hand on the Pilgrims above them as well. Here is a look at what has happened to the players who have left Sheffield Wednesday over the course of the past nine months or so and a look at how they are doing...