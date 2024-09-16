Josh Windass asks for Sheffield Wednesday expectations to be realistic
From December onwards, the Owls produced play-off form last season so when they followed it with a good transfer window including new contracts for the likes of Windass and manager Danny Rohl, then began this season with a 4-0 win at home to Plymouth Argyle, hopes were high.
But the only victories since have come in the League Cup, and Barry Bannan's goal in the 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers was their first in four league games.
"I thought we played really well and all the hard work we did in the international break came off," said Windass. "We could have been 4-0 up at half-time.
"We weren't, we obviously scored late and conceded after, which was disappointing.
"I missed a few chances in the first half, Ugs (Ike Ugbo) missed a few – everybody knows Ugs scores goals, everybody knows I score goals. We've got Olaf (Kobacki), there's Musa (Anthony Musaba) on the bench, Gas (Djeidi Gassama), really good players.
"We'll be a good team this season, we just need a bit of realistic expectation.
"We stayed up last season on the final day.
"I just want all my team-mates to play with full confidence.
"I fully believe we've got the best crowd in the league when everyone is on our side. We've seen teams come here and buckle under the atmosphere of our own supporters. We just need to back our own team.
"Sometimes it's difficult to play here. A little pass goes astray and all of a sudden the whole world's coming down on everybody.
"If we're bottom of the league in January then you can call me an absolute clown but we're five games in. Luton came down from the Premier League and they're on the same points as us."
