Josh Windass says Sheffield Wednesday will be fine when they sort out the 'silly' goals

Josh Windass says "silly goals" are all that is holding Sheffield Wednesday back on their return to the Championship.

The Owls have lost all three of their games back in the division, conceding seven times in the process. Saturday's game against Preston North End was decided by a set-piece goal, Liam Lindsay getting free of his mark to plant a diving header past Devis Vasquez for a 1-0 win.

Having played in the division before with the Owls, forward Windass is refusing to panic over their shortcomings.

"It’s been fine," he told SkyBet of the step up. "Obviously the results don’t suggest that.

"Most of us have played in this league before and we know what to expect.

“We have just been conceding silly goals and everything gets highlighted a lot more when you're losing games. We probably conceded goals like this last year in League One, but we were scoring more and winning more, so it wasn’t highlighted.

"When we start winning games again, which I’m sure will be very soon, all of that will be forgotten.”

RELAXED: Jsoh Windass is not fretting over Sheffield Wednesday's pointless start to the Championship season

The Owls are one of only two Football League teams yet to win a point – League Two Colchester United are the other – but with only three matches gone, Windass is refusing to panic.

"We don’t want to be down at the bottom of the league fighting to stay up, obviously if that’s the case then we’ll assess it and it’ll be a different outlook," said the man who scored the winning goal in May’s League One play-off final but was an unused substitute on Saturday. "For now, there have only been three games and people get carried away with the start of the season quite a lot.

“Obviously, you want to get your first win on the board very quickly and push on and we’ll be trying to do that and win as many games as we can. Personally, I just want to do the best I can for the team and score as many goals as possible.