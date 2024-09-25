Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl is hoping Wednesday's League Cup fourth-round draw can deliver a sold out Hillsborough game but defender Di'Shon Bernard has his eyes on something else.

The Owls have been drawn away in the first three rounds, beating Hull City, Grimsby Town and Blackpool.

The last of those ties came in a strange two-part third round forced by UEFA's expanded cup competitions hogging the available midweek dates.

The Owls won 1-0 at Bloomfield Road to book their place in round four, the draw for round which takes place after Wednesday evening's televised Liverpool v West Ham United tie.

"When I look at what's possible it's mainly just Premier League teams in so hopefully we get a good one, we show up and have a chance to get into the next round," commented Rohl, who is managing in the competition for the first time this season.

"Cup matches are always interesting, you learn a lot and can manage the squad for minutes, but now we're closer to the big games I like.

"We've had a lot of weeks of two away games in a row so you wish you had a home game. A big one at home, sold out, could be a good night for us."

The Owls are at Portsmouth on the Friday before the fourth-round ties are due to be played at the end of October.

HILLSBOROUGH DREAM: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

They are played three, lost three away from home in the league this season. The only Championship side they have beaten is a still shambolic Hull in round one.

Wednesday's last big cup night game at home to Newcastle United in the 2022-23 FA Cup, before Rohl's arrival. Goals from Josh Windass led them to a 2-1 victory.

Centre-back Bernard, though, has his eyes on a glamorous away trip.

"It would be Man United or Chelsea for me, playing against the best," said the Wandsworth-born Red Devils youth product when asked who he would like next. "Away."