Liam Palmer wants to pass on Sheffield Wednesday pride as he extends his Hillsborough contract

EXTENSION: Liam Palmer is due to remain at Sheffield Wednesday until 2023

The defender's extension is due to keep him at Hillsborough until the summer of 2023.

It is another show of faith after Josh Windass and Dom Iorfa extended their deals in August.

The Worksop-born player has made 319 appearances since August 2010.

“It seems a long time ago making my debut!" he said. "From that time, you’re only ever looking at the next game and I know that’s a bit of a cliche. It’s always about the next game and trying to hit your goals and targets.

“It’s a massive honour to be playing for Sheffield Wednesday, every time you wear the shirt, the badge, it means an awful lot especially to me being the longest-serving player.

“It’s up to me to instill that pride every time you walk out of the tunnel for the young lads making their way, and they can see exactly what it means to myself and the ones who have been here a while that it’s a big honour.”

The Owls are eighth in League One, having been relegated from last season's Championship, and no one at the club has been shy about how promotion is this season’s priority. It is 21 years since they last played in the top division.

“It’s another really happy day for me, as everyone knows I’ve been here a long time and it’s good to stay and kick on for a few more years and get back to where we should be.