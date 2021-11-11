Sheffield Wednesday's prize will be another live TV date if they can win FA Cup replay at Plymouth

TV DATE: Saido Berahino fights for the ball in Sheffield Wednesday's televised FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle

Sunderland's surprise first-round exit leaves the Owls as indisputably the biggest draw in the early stage of the competition, and the broadcasters are reflecting that.

Their first-round game at home to Plymouth Argyle was shown live on ITV' s main channel on Sunday despite attracting fewer than 8,000 supporters to Hillsborough. In a show of disdain to the travelling fans, the match kicked off at 12.15pm on a Sunday.

The sides replay at Home Park on Tuesday after the 0-0 draw but the winners will be shown live in round two, at either Rochdale or Notts County on December 5. The game will again kick off at 12.15pm.

The Owls are due to receive £67,500 for being shown in round one, and £72,000 for a second-round tie. Victory on Tuesday will earn £40,000 in prize money, with £54,000 available in round two.