WITH three weekends of the Football League season left, fans across the country will have their stomachs churned this afternoon. But as others are put through the mill, Darren Moore's message to Sheffield Wednesday’s is simple: enjoy it.

Because whilst Harrogate Town fret over their Football League status and Championship Rotherham United are desperate to pick up points at Bristol City, and as helpless Huddersfield Town fans monitor results from home, the Owls – like League Two Bradford City and third-tier Barnsley – have something more positive at stake.

Although Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town are in the box seats for League One promotion, Wednesday go into Saturday’s game at home to Exeter City only a point behind.

"In my experience this is not the pressure moment where we're at, the pressure was where we were last week when Burton Albion were fighting (to avoid) relegation," said former Doncaster Rovers, Bradford and Barnsley defender Moore.

"I've been at West Brom and different places where there's been a great escape and that's real pressure. I've been at the end where we are now and this bit is to be enjoyed.

"It's enjoying being consistently good over the last part of the season and filling the community and people around the club with hope. At the other end there's real tension and apprehension."

He warned his players not to get sidetracked by those fretting about a season of promise going wrong.

"I've got to turn the mindset to the facts of where we are now," he said. "The outside talking about what if this or that happens and looking into crystal balls, we can't do that.

ENJOYING IT: Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore

"Saturday is a great game for us, we're at home against good opposition, it'll be a real good footballing match, we want the supporters coming in and being loud.

"That's the bits we're going with, that's the bits we can talk about. Anything outside of that, you can't really legislate for. We know how many different ways football can take you game after game.

"We're still in a wonderful position that should be enjoyed."

That includes fans, who he believes will have a huge role with two of his side's last three matches at Hillsborough.

"The No 1, for me, are the supporters," added Moore. “They've been playing a magnificent part all season.

"I thank the 1,500 or so who were at Bristol and I was really pleased they supported the team and we've got the three points.

"Now we're back at home in front of our loyal home support and my message has always been clear, they've been magnificent all season. They're the No 1 catalyst."

The statistics back up his assertion. The Owls have the best home record in the division.

"It's because of the fans," he insisted. "I can't talk them up enough because not just this season but last season as well, the home record we’ve had, it's been phenomenal.

"They've made Hillsborough a place where it's great to play your football. Speaking to the players about what Hillsborough is like when it's in full voice, you'll go a long way to find another club with the atmosphere we can set at S6.

"I come out early to get involved with the supporters when they're singing Hi Ho Silver Lining and it really energises me.

