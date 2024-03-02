Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday: Leam Richardson on the 'derby' debate - and why they all matter

He has been here before - and can offer enlightenment from his time across the Pennines.

Just as many Wednesdayites scoff at the perception of Millers versus Owls matches as a derby that really matters, so countless Bolton Wanderers supporters have traditionally taken the view that local matches against Wigan Athletic are pretty one-sided in terms of status.

Richardson’s former club put a spanner in the promotion works of Wanderers in midweek by virtue of a 1-0 victory in League One.

Rotherham United manager Leam Richardson, whose side host derby rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images.

Richardson has been here before with the Latics. In his time there as manager - and as assistant to Paul Cook prior to that - Wigan were unbeaten in five matches against Bolton.

The Millers manager oversaw a famous 4-0 triumph in Bolton in October 2021 and also knocked Wanderers out of the EFL Cup.

Wigan also beat their near-neighbours 5-2 in another comprehensive league win in March 2019.

The aforesaid moments will have left many Boltonians decidedly sore. The workplace will not have been particularly pleasant for some in midweek either.

It might not be on the same scale as a derby loss to the side who they consider to be Wanderers’ main and historic rivals in Manchester United - or even Blackburn Rovers for that matter - but it still hurts.

Just as it would today for Wednesday, should they lose. More especially given that current league table.

Richardson said: "We are in a competition where results drives emotions.

"Come derby day where a lot of family members and friends are split within certain stands and colours, you want the bragging rights in your favour.

"Thankfully, in the main, they have fallen (on) my side, so fingers crossed come Saturday, we can do that as well.

"We played Bolton a few times while I was in charge. We beat them five one time when I was assistant and 4-0 away and drew a couple of times and beat them in pre-season, so the accolades came to us most of the time which was pleasing.

"You recognise what they mean to certain people. There is an extra edge on it and impetus in things we do on and off the pitch.

"It’s exciting for all the fans in my opinion and you want to represent yourself and the club in the best way you can."

Given their stricken league position, the main focus for Rotherham this afternoon is salvaging some pride back.

The morale-boosting qualities associated with any home win would mean more than just three points, especially given the opposition and what the Millers have had to contend with in a torrid, luckless campaign thus far and a bruising first few months of 2024.

Some recent performances have certainly merited more than the Millers have got, which has not been a lot in truth and there is a school of thought to rightly suggest that they have not been getting their dues.

A victory today would provide a much-needed psychological lift.

Richardson commented: "I have no qualms at all, it’s a results driven business and we have played enough games where our performance levels probably deserved more victories, but they haven’t and you’ve got to recognise and try and address that and move forward with it.”

A sold-out NYS with the atmosphere to match will be a reminder of more vibrant times today.

For the Millers, a home win would also constitute a souvenir from a terrible year.

Rotherham have beaten Wednesday just once on home soil in the league since 1976.

That moment came by way of a 3-0 victory in the autumn of 2020, yet it felt hollow.

No spectators were in attendance with the 2020-21 season played out amid the eerie backdrop of empty stadiums due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

"I have brought teams here and know how it feels to an opposing team and manager here,” Richardson continued.

"It was one of the reasons why I chose to take the job here because you feel the fans, community and chairman are right behind the team and manager in good and indifferent situations.