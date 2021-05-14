Sam Hutchinson set for Sheffield Wednesday return after triggering contract renewal

Sam Hutchinson has triggered a new contract at Sheffield Wednesday less than 12 months after being released.

By Stuart Rayner
Friday, 14th May 2021, 12:43 pm

The Owls decided not to renew the former Chelsea player's contract at the end of the 2019-20 season, and he joined Greek side Pafos as a free agent but his unhappy spell ended at Christmas when his contract was terminated.

Wednesday took the opportunity to resign the 31-year-old on a deal until the end of the season, but with an automatic one-year renewal if he played sufficient games in the second half of the campaign.

He started 22 of the last 23 matches, switching between central midfield and central defence.

GOAL: Sam Hutchinson celebrates opening the scoring in Sheffield Wednesday's final game of the 2020-21 season but ultimately it was not enough to avoid relegation

Hutchinson and captain Barry Bannan are the only two out-of-contract players whose return to Hillsborough for next season has been confirmed, with the futures of a dozen others still to be decided.

Wednesday will play in League One next season, having been relegated on the final day of the Championship campaign.

