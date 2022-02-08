Sheffield Wednesday 1 Wigan Athletic - player ratings

It was not a full-throttle performance from the Owls but a hugely efficient one and a vital three points,.
Bailey Peacock-Farrell – did not have a great deal to do 6
Jordan Storey – looked good defensively when he was tested as the Owls kept a fourth clean sheet 7
Sam Hutchinson – another who performed well at the back 7
Liam Palmer – his early strike got the fans by surprise 6
Alex Hunt – got forward well in the second half 6
Massimo Luongo – no surprise the Owls are looking a better team now he is fit 7
George Byers – very involved in midfield in the first half 7
Barry Bannan – poor in the opening first half but upped his game in the second and scored the penalty 7
Marvin Johnson – a constant threat down the left 7
Callum Paterson – a floated shot wide was a highlight of a quiet performance 6
Florian Kamberi – not the best of nights from the centre-forward, he almost scored at the end of the first half despite knowing nothing about it 5
Substitutes:
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (for Kamberi, 76) – looked good when he came on 6
Ciaran Brennan (for Bannan ) – N/A
Not used: Wildsmith, Brown, Waldock, Berahino, Sow.