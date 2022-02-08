Sheffield Wednesday 1 Wigan Athletic - player ratings

Sheffield Wednesday won their fourth game on the trot without conceding a goal.

By Stuart Rayner
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 10:30 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 10:32 pm
SECOND-HALF STAR: Barry Bannan celebrates his goal

It was not a full-throttle performance from the Owls but a hugely efficient one and a vital three points,.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – did not have a great deal to do 6

Jordan Storey – looked good defensively when he was tested as the Owls kept a fourth clean sheet 7

Sam Hutchinson – another who performed well at the back 7

Liam Palmer – his early strike got the fans by surprise 6

Alex Hunt – got forward well in the second half 6

Massimo Luongo – no surprise the Owls are looking a better team now he is fit 7

George Byers – very involved in midfield in the first half 7

Barry Bannan – poor in the opening first half but upped his game in the second and scored the penalty 7

Marvin Johnson – a constant threat down the left 7

Callum Paterson – a floated shot wide was a highlight of a quiet performance 6

Florian Kamberi – not the best of nights from the centre-forward, he almost scored at the end of the first half despite knowing nothing about it 5

Substitutes:

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (for Kamberi, 76) – looked good when he came on 6

Ciaran Brennan (for Bannan ) – N/A

Not used: Wildsmith, Brown, Waldock, Berahino, Sow.

