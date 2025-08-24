SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY boss Henrik Pedersen said he was “very proud” of his players after they rallied from almost certain defeat to pick up their first point of their troubled Championship campaign.

Former Rotherham United and Sheffield United striker Kieffer Moore put Wrexham in control with his first goals since his summer move from Bramall Lane, with the Red Dragons leading 2-0 after 31 minutes.

But Wednesday, drastically off the pace in the first period, totally dominated the second period and took a share of the spoils through Barry Bannan and Bailey Cadamarteri in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

It could have been ended even better for the visitors but Danny Ward denied Charlie McNeill from point-blank range with the final kick of the match.

OVER THE LINE: Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen celebrates his team's first point of the season following Saturday's 2-2 draw at feelow earl-season strugglers, Wrexham. Picture: Cody Froggatt/PA

Pedersen was pleased with the response of his players after they appeared to be on course for an embarrassing defeat at half-time.

“The boys showed what they are standing for, they did a fantastic job.

“At 2-0 down they kept on going, the fight was there. They stayed together and the belief was there.

“The trust they had it shows our culture is strong and our players are ready to do everything for this club.

REPLY: Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan celebrates scoring his side's first goal at Wrexham. Picture: Cody Froggatt/PA

“I’m really proud. We had a really good beginning to the game until we conceded the first goal.

“We came back for three, four, five minutes but then we struggled for 10 minutes and they scored the second goal.

“At the break, we changed formation and we spoke about the belief to go out in the second half and play with a back four.

“We spoke about the discipline and the courage needed in the second half, and it was a brilliant performance from the boys.

PROMISING START: Wrexham's Kieffer Moore celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Cody Froggatt/PA

“If we take the first half, we had chances, it was still an equal game but they had the ball a little bit more.

“But second half we had nearly 60% possession and many more shots and chances.

“So, I think it was more than deserved and if there was a winner today it should have been us.”

It was also a first point of the season for the hosts, with manager Phil Parkinson ruing a win that slipped away from their grasp.

“We looked like a Championship team in the first half and a First Division team after the break,” said the former Hull City and Bradford City boss.

“The game should have been out of sight, but give credit to Wednesday. They responded from 2-0 down and we never got to grip with the game in the second half.

“Our lads were out on their feet at the end because we were stretched, and a lot of that was because we didn’t retain possession enough.

“At this level, you’re going to get punished if you do that.

“We are showing we can compete, but we must sustain performances throughout the game now.”

Wrexham: Ward, Cleworth, Coady, Brunt, Longman, Dobson, M James, O'Brien, McClean, Broadhead (Smith 68), Moore (Hardie 77). Unused substitutes: Okonkwo, Doyle, O'Connell, Mendy, Barnett, Lee, Ashfield.

Sheffield Wednesday: Horvath, Valery, Iorfa, Max Lowe, Palmer, Ingelsson, Bannan (Fusire 90), Kobacki (Otegbayo 90), McNeill, Cadamarteri, Ugbo (Jamal Lowe 77). Unused substitutes: Stretch, Shipston, Johnson, Weaver, Grainger, Thornton.