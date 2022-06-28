Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Hull City handed television dates in Carabao Cup

A couple of weeks into the new season, the Bantams' game against Championship opposition will be a big test of Mark Hughes's new-look squad, which has set its sights on automatic promotion from League Two this season with an overhaul of the squad already well under way.

Hull have also been ambitious and active in the transfer market this summer with a number of mainly international deals lined up and just waiting for official confirmation.

LAST TIME: Lee Gregory opens the scoring for Sheffield Wednesday in May's 1-1 draw with Sunderland. The sides meet again at Hillsborough in this season's League Cup

Given that their charismatic owner Acun Ilicali said on buying the club in January he was still aiming for the play-offs despite them being embroiled in a relegation battle they ultimately came through reasonably comfortably, boardroom expectations are bound to be high in the coming campaign.

The Yorkshire derby will kick off at 7.45pm on Tuesday, August 9.

Twenty-four hours later, the Owls will host Sunderland in a game which will bring bad memories for them.

When the sides last met at Hillsborough a 90th goal by former Middlesbrough loanee Patrick Roberts condemned Darren Moore's to the draw that denied them promotion from League One, as the Black Cats won their play-off semi-final 2-1 on aggregate. Alex Neil's side went on to beat Wycombe Wanderers in the final.