Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Hull City handed television dates in Carabao Cup

Bradford City's League Cup first-round tie at home to Hull City has been selected for live television coverage. Sky Sports will also show Sheffield Wednesday's rematch against Sunderland, the team who narrowly beat them in May's League One play-off semi-final.

By Stuart Rayner
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 3:00 pm

A couple of weeks into the new season, the Bantams' game against Championship opposition will be a big test of Mark Hughes's new-look squad, which has set its sights on automatic promotion from League Two this season with an overhaul of the squad already well under way.

Read More

Read More
Timi Odusina wants Bradford City to be his home after 'no-brainer' transfer

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Hull have also been ambitious and active in the transfer market this summer with a number of mainly international deals lined up and just waiting for official confirmation.

LAST TIME: Lee Gregory opens the scoring for Sheffield Wednesday in May's 1-1 draw with Sunderland. The sides meet again at Hillsborough in this season's League Cup

Given that their charismatic owner Acun Ilicali said on buying the club in January he was still aiming for the play-offs despite them being embroiled in a relegation battle they ultimately came through reasonably comfortably, boardroom expectations are bound to be high in the coming campaign.

The Yorkshire derby will kick off at 7.45pm on Tuesday, August 9.

Twenty-four hours later, the Owls will host Sunderland in a game which will bring bad memories for them.

When the sides last met at Hillsborough a 90th goal by former Middlesbrough loanee Patrick Roberts condemned Darren Moore's to the draw that denied them promotion from League One, as the Black Cats won their play-off semi-final 2-1 on aggregate. Alex Neil's side went on to beat Wycombe Wanderers in the final.

Playing in next season's Championship will be the priority for both sides, but the game still has the potential to be a good one, and Sky clearly agree.

SunderlandSky Sports