Sheffield Wednesday core is key, says Danny Rohl, after praising Liam Palmer's attitude

The Owls have again played contract brinkmanship this season, allowing the deals of a host of senior players to run down. Not knowing what division they would be in until Saturday's 2-0 win at Sunderland confirmed their Championship place, they have been reluctant to commit despite Rohl's reservations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Windass – for the third game running – and Palmer scored the goals at the Stadium of Light, with Bannan claiming an assist in another influential performance. Dominic Iorfa and Will Vaulks also played in the crucial game, which could be their last for the club.

"For the future you need a strong core, it's so important," said Rohl.

"You need a good balance between experienced players and new players. This is a big job for the summer."

Academy product Palmer did not start any of Rohl's first eight matches in charge but the 32-year-old re-established himself as a key figure, whether in holding midfield, as a full-back or wing-back or as at the weekend, in central defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just say thank you to Liam," said Rohl. "When I arrived he was not in the squad but his reaction was outstanding, he went to the gym and worked hard.

"It was maybe a big disappointment for him but he showed he really wants to play and you could see how he improved, how important he was in the last week, outstanding.

"You can speak about nearly every player because nearly every player has improved so much since I arrived. We improved them as a player but also as a human. This is great to see."

Key to it all will be securing Rohl's future after a wonderful first season in management which saw the Owls escape relegation despite taking just three points from the 11 matches before he arrived in an usual campaign where a side (Birmingham City) went down with 50 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls have reportedly opened contract talks with 30-year-old Windass, their talismanic if at times injury-prone forward.

Windass scored the winning goal with virtually the final touch of last season's League One play-off final win over Barnsley, and in the last three matches of this season, all won.

The son of former Hull City, Middlesbrough and Bradford City striker Dean was open to a move to Argentinian club Atletico Talleres two years ago, and was the subject of interest from American side Real Salt Lake City in January. Southampton are thought to be amongst his suitors this summer.