Sheffield Wednesday got what they deserved in woeful defeat to Forest Green Rovers, admits Darren Moore

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore admitted his team deserved absolutely nothing as their promotion bid was stopped in its tracks by bottom club Forest Green Rovers.

A week ago, Wednesday were 23 games unbeaten in League One and three points clear with two games in hand.

Now, after defeats to fast-rising Barnsley and this humbling by a team headed to League Two in the space of five days, the Owls have lost top spot and opened the door for the chasing pack.

Jordan Garrick scored the only goal 10 minutes before half-time to leave Wednesday three points above Ipswich and six ahead of Barnsley who have a game in hand.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore before the Sky Bet League One match at The Bolt New Lawn, Nailsworth, before it all went sour for the Owls (Picture: Nigel French/PA)

Moore said: “Today’s game was a tough one to take but I have to give Forest Green credit, I don’t think we deserved (anything).

“I thought they closed us down well, I thought they had a wonderful shape to them and were very difficult to break down and they came up with the all-important goal and managed to see the game out.

“From our perspective you can have no complaints about the result because we didn’t do enough.

“I don’t think we executed passes in certain parts of the pitch well enough and I don’t think we put the ball into dangerous zones enough to threaten them enough. Therefore, when you don’t do that, how can you win the game?”

Forest Green Rovers manager Duncan Ferguson celebrates the win against SHeffield Wednesday (Picture: PA)

It was a first win for Forest Green since December and a first under manager Duncan Ferguson, who replaced Ian Burchnall in January.

“It shows that we are capable of getting results," said Ferguson whose team remain 11 points from safety, a statistic that will compound the sense of frustration for Sheffield Wednesday.