Sheffield Wednesday: Josh Windass linked with switch to Argentina as Owls aim to rebuild

The Owls have announced Sam Hutchinson, Saido Berahino and Chey Dunkley have been released and they had seven players – Harlee Dean, Lewis Gibson, Tyreece John-Jules, Florian Kamberi, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Olamide Shodipo and Jordan Storey – on loan in the second half of the season.

But the departures may not end there, with Argentinian side Club Atletico Talleres reportedly showing serious interest in Windass.

The son of former Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Bradford City forward Dean was a key player for Wednesday in 2020-21, his debut season at Hillsborough. But injuries restricted him to just four League One starts and seven substitute appearances last season, although he was still able to score four goals.

Owls forward Josh Windass. Picture: Steve Ellis

Talleres manager Pedro Caixinha worked with Windass at Rangers, and there are reports of contact between them, though no formal bid is understood to have been lodged yet.

Wednesday turned down a £1m offer from Millwall in August and are thought to be reluctant to sell now but with only a year left on his contract and some reshaping of the squad ahead, it could boil down to the size of any bid.

Talleres are involved in this summer’s Copa Libertadores

The Owls have offered new contracts to Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Jack Hunt, Massimo Luongo and Joe Wildsmith but Hutchinson has been released for the second time in two years despite 53 starts since rejoining in January 2021. Injuries contributed to centre-back Dunkley making just 28 (plus eight substitute appearances) in two seasons.