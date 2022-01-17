Sheffield Wednesday linked with defenders from Preston North End and Stoke City

Several outlets have claimed that Darren Moore wants to bring Stoke City's Danny Batth to Hillsborough while Yorkshire Live have reported that Preston North End's Jordan Storey is also attracting interest from the Owls.

Moore is keen to add to his squad this month, with defensive reinforcements seeming to be a priority following injuries to Dominic Iorfa, Chey Dunkley and Lewis Gibson.

ATTRACTING INTEREST: Danny Batth. Picture: Getty Images.

Batth previously had two loan spells at Hillsborough and was part of the Owls side promoted from League One during the 2011-12 campaign. He is out of contract at Stoke this summer.

Meanwhile, Storey has not featured for Preston since ex-Wednesday player Ryan Lowe took charge at Deepdale.

The defender signed a new long-term deal at North End last year and even though he has struggled for game time, Lowe does not want to let any of his squad leave the club this month.

He said: "I think the only ins that will come are if one or two go out and I'm not really looking to let anyone go out, to be perfectly honest with you."

ATTRACTING INTEREST: Jordan Storey. Picture: Getty Images.

Owls boss Moore admits that the current transfer market has been "really difficult" for Wednesday.

“It would be nice to add to the squad. I have been told players are available from January 28 and 29 but I want to get players in now," he said.