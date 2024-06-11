Sheffield Wednesday midfielder and former Rotherham United and Cardiff City player joins Championship newcomers

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY midfielder Will Vaulks has completed a move to Championship newcomers Oxford United.

Vaulks, 30, who won the club's player of the season award last term after helping the Owls secure a memorable 'Great Escape' from relegation, had been offered fresh terms by the Hillsborough outfit.

But an agreement could not be reached and after two seasons, the former Rotherham United player has elected to move onto pastures new and join the U's.

Vaulks, who will officially join on July 1 when his Owls deal expires, said: "I’m really happy to get it done. I’ve known about it for a while now and I’m really impressed by the ambition of the football club.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks, who has joined Championship newcomers Oxford United. Picture: Steve Ellis.

"There’s a structure in place and it feels like a club that wants to go in the right direction and hopefully we are on the journey upwards.

"What you will get from me is that I can look anyone in the eye and say I will give the club everything. I will work harder than anyone on the pitch and give my all.

"I hope you see a player that has a bit of everything and likes to get in amongst it and let the forward players cause problems. From a fan’s perspective you will see someone who gives everything every week and I can’t wait to get started."

U's head coach Des Buckingham added: "We are absolutely delighted to make Will our first signing of the season. Will brings a level of quality and experience to the squad which will be crucial as we embark on a new challenge in the Championship.

"He knows what it takes to be successful at this level and on the international stage, and his leadership qualities will be a key component for the new season.