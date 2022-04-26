Sheffield Wednesday need Darren Moore's 'choice words' after slackness makes crucial victory harder than it needed to be

The Owls know victory at home to Portsmouth on Saturday will put them into the League One play-offs but they made it harder for themselves, gifting relegation-threatened Fleetwood Town a route back into the game despite having gone ahead in the fourth minute.

Moore spoke on Saturday about the team needing to show more concentration and composure but they were absent again, Jordan Storey's poor touch letting the hosts in for an equaliser and a sloppily-conceded free-kick - albeit one Moore felt George Byers was fouled at - allowing them to go in at half-time 2-1 up.

CHOICE WORDS: Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore

This team has a bad habit of getting ahead of itself at times, and it reared its ugly head again when they were cruising at 1-0.

"We were so dominant but you've still got to put teams to bed," he said. "We refocussed them at half-time but it shouldn't have been the case. "

In the end it took two Lee Gregory goals in a minute, to complete a hat-trick, to win the game.

"I know Greggers will get all the plaudits and rightly so, it was three great finishes," commented Moore.

"When I looked at the balance of the play I thought we dominated the game from start to finish but we gave away two stupid, silly goals and made the game a closer-fought contest than it should have been for me.

"There were a few harsh words said at half-time, which I think were needed, and the group responded in the right manner to come up wit the goals.

"We knew they'd play a low block and rightly so, I could understand it, but the first goa forced them to come out so to go 2-1 up, it meant they were going to go back into their low block. It meant we had a lot of possession but I still thought we got into threatening areas, it was just the final pass.

"It was great work by Mass (Luongo) to get in and we'd been fizzing a lot of balls across the six-yard box but not getting on the end of it. This time Mass stands it up, Greggers gets the equaliser and you just felt the pendulum swing in our favour.

"It was great determination by Lee to win the ball back (for the third goal), all hsi own doing really, but (Callum) Paterson's run takes the man away and opens up the goalscoring ppportunity. he executed it really well.

"From there there was a determination not to give it away."

On his half-time talk, Moore said: "Part of the talk was we've got a full away capacity again, it's almost a full house on Saturday, so it shows half the city is behind you, give them something to go home happy about instead of giving stupid, sloppy goals like that.

"It was more frustration because I see them in training.

"When we went a goal up I was looking to get a second, not go in 2-1 down, so it was more frustration from me.

"I didn't think we had that ruthlessness in the first half and I thought both goals were avoidable."