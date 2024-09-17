Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as youngsters illuminate Blackpool
A much-changed team was not at its absolute best but there were encouraging performances from some of the youngsters, and a few seniors had an impact too in the 1-0 win.
Pierce Charles – good distribution, very little to do with his hands 6
Pol Valentin – got forward well but as couple of ropey moments 6
Gabriel Otegbayo – really good first start before he came off injured, he looked good defensively and comfortable on the ball 8
Di'Shon Bernard – scored his first goal for the club and might have had two but for a tight offside call 7
Max Lowe – decent, without pushing his case as he might have hoped 6
Sean Fusire – provided good control in the centre of midfield 7
Svante Ingelsson – got into good positions to put the ball in and like his set-pieces, the delivery was generally very good 7
Callum Paterson – could have made the game more comfortable had he buried either of two headers early in the second half 6
Jamal Lowe – did not have the impact he would have wanted in the hole 6
Anthony Musaba – one pot shot and a ridiculous handball which got him booked 5
Michael Smith – important header for the goal 7
Substitutes:
Djeidi Gassama (for Musaba, HT) – like Musaba, failed to grasp his chance 5
Akin Famewo (for Otegbayo, 58) – kept Blackpool at arm's length 5
Charlie McNeill (for J Lowe, 68) – buzzed around without great effect 5
Liam Palmer (for Fusire, 76) – came on to steady things and had a late shot blocked 6
Barry Bannan (for Ingelsson, 76) – like Palmer, he provided a valuable calming influence 6.
Not used: Beadle, Ugbo, Johnson, Valery.
