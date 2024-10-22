Sheffield Wednesday player ratings - fives and sixes aplenty on uninspiring night

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 22nd Oct 2024, 22:34 BST
Sheffield Wednesday played out an instantly forgettable 0-0 draw with Swansea City.

It was a flat performance in front of a flat atmosphere, and as a result there are a lot of middle-of-the-road ratings.

James Beadle– made a couple of important saves 7

Yan Valery– Josh Tymon made a great block from him 6

Di'Shon Bernard – did what he needed to 6

Akin Famewo – like all the defenders, he had a quiet night 6

Pol Valentin – got forward at times 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sea Charles– substituted late on in the search for something extra 6

SAVES: James BeadleSAVES: James Beadle
SAVES: James Beadle

Barry Bannan – unable to lift his team 6

Svante Ingelsson – his early missed sitter was emblematic – it really was not his night 4

Marvin Johnson – put some good balls across which went unconverted 7

Jamal Lowe – unable to hit the target 5

Djeidi Gassama – energetic but ineffective 5

Substitutes:

Josh Windass (for Ingelsson, 62) – lifted things immediately 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ike Ugbo (for J Lowe, 62) – unable to change the storyline 5

Liam Palmer (for Valery, 74) – did not have much to do 5

Olaf Kobacki (for Gassama, 74) – few highlights 5

Callum Paterson (for S Charles, 88) – tried to make things happen, at least 6

Not used: P Charles, M Lowe, Iorfa, Smith.

Related topics:Swansea CityBarry BannanJamal Lowe

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice