Sheffield Wednesday player ratings - fives and sixes aplenty on uninspiring night
It was a flat performance in front of a flat atmosphere, and as a result there are a lot of middle-of-the-road ratings.
James Beadle– made a couple of important saves 7
Yan Valery– Josh Tymon made a great block from him 6
Di'Shon Bernard – did what he needed to 6
Akin Famewo – like all the defenders, he had a quiet night 6
Pol Valentin – got forward at times 6
Sea Charles– substituted late on in the search for something extra 6
Barry Bannan – unable to lift his team 6
Svante Ingelsson – his early missed sitter was emblematic – it really was not his night 4
Marvin Johnson – put some good balls across which went unconverted 7
Jamal Lowe – unable to hit the target 5
Djeidi Gassama – energetic but ineffective 5
Substitutes:
Josh Windass (for Ingelsson, 62) – lifted things immediately 6
Ike Ugbo (for J Lowe, 62) – unable to change the storyline 5
Liam Palmer (for Valery, 74) – did not have much to do 5
Olaf Kobacki (for Gassama, 74) – few highlights 5
Callum Paterson (for S Charles, 88) – tried to make things happen, at least 6
Not used: P Charles, M Lowe, Iorfa, Smith.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.