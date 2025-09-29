Henrik Pedersen said Sheffield Wednesday's players ignored the club’s latest transfer embargoes to make what he felt was an important step forward with their best home game of the season.

It was rewarded with a first Championship goal of 2025-26 for the Owls at Hillsborough, headed in by Dominic Iorfa, and a first point, as they drew 1-1 with Queens Park Rangers.

It was the more impressive because the club were put under a third embargo on Thursday before two more on Friday, and there are fears players and other staff may not be paid this week.

"We have more or less not spoken about those," said Pedersen. "We used all our focus where we can have influence and it was to play a good game.

"When you have focus to do all you can in the moment, then you have no time to be in your head. Then you will create energy. The players are really good at being in the moment and creating energy.

"The boys are investing with the focus for the team, not for themselves. When the basic is you want to give something instead of get something, then you see a lot of leaders running around the pitch.

"We have to be happy for the best performance at home this season and it's a good base for the future that we can start to play good home games."

It is not Pedersen's way to bemoan bad luck, saying of the Bailey Cadamarteri handball which allowed Nicholas Madsen to equalise from the penalty spot: "When it hits his hand the ref can always give a penalty. I'm not sure he can move his hand, but we cannot change this."

FIGHTING SPIRIT: Manager Henrik Pedersen speaks to his Sheffield Wednesday players during a break in play in the 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers (Image: Tony King/Getty Images)

And on the foot injury – yet to be assessed – which forced Ernie Weaver off: "What the players are putting in, we go to the limit, some over the limit, and there will be some things (injuries)."