Sheffield Wednesday players' statement: 'There has not been, and will not be, any "downing of tools"’ but 'we are extremely concerned at the lack of clarity'
Chansiri has said he is willing to sell the Championship club after a summer of financial turmoil but notwithstanding confidentiality agreements, it appears little progress has been made. The tone of a statement released by the players on Monday suggests they are not optimistic a change of ownership is imminent.
Meanwhile, players such as Josh Windass and Michael Smith have exercised their right to leave on free transfers having not been paid on time, whilst the likes of Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama have been sold in cut-price deals to try to ease cashflow problems. Last week manager Danny Rohl became the latest to leave, replaced by his assistant Henrik Pedersen.
The club are under a transfer embargo and the only player they have signed this summer is captain Barry Bannan, who took a pay cut to agree a new deal after his last one expired in the summer.
So it is probably safe to assume that those players remaining are committed to the cause despite refusing to take part in last week's pre-season friendly against Burnley.
Clearly worried about the message that sent to supporters ahead of Sunday's scheduled Championship opener at Leicester City, the players have put out a statement outlining their position.
"The decision taken by the players to withdraw from the planned friendly with Burnley was not taken lightly or without consideration," they wrote.
"We want to reassure fans that there has not been, and will not be, any ‘downing of tools’ by any of us on the training ground, and we are all working as hard as we can and supporting each other, the manager and staff."
But they added: "we are extremely concerned at the lack of clarity regarding what is happening and when this will be resolved... we have made it clear to the club that we want this situation to be addressed as soon as possible so decisions taken like the one not to play at Burnley are avoided in the future."
The full statement reads:
As has been well publicised, players, coaching and club staff groups at the club have all been impacted by delayed and overdue payment of salaries.
This has been a worrying time for us as players but, whist we are often the ones in the spotlight, we are not the only ones involved. We stand together in support with all our colleagues employed by the club who have been affected.
Players and staff are now feeling real, practical impacts in their professional and personal lives and we are extremely concerned at the lack of clarity regarding what is happening and when this will be resolved.
The decision taken by the players to withdraw from the planned friendly with Burnley was not taken lightly or without consideration. We are fully aware of the added concern this will have caused supporters but trust there is a real understanding of the difficult position we have been put in.
We want to reassure fans that there has not been, and will not be, any ‘downing of tools’ by any of us on the training ground, and we are all working as hard as we can and supporting each other, the manager and staff.
However, we, like you, want our focus to be fully on what happens on the pitch and the new season ahead. This is proving to be really challenging and we have made it clear to the club that we want this situation to be addressed as soon as possible so decisions taken like the one not to play at Burnley are avoided in the future. We can then all move forward together as a club.
