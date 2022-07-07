Sheffield Wednesday reunite Reece James with his former Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore

The 28-year-old has spent most of his career at left-back but as is often the way with Owls manager Darren Moore, he reinvented him as a central midfielder and left winger for large spells of their time together at Doncaster.
He joins on a season-long loan.
James spent two years at the Keepmoat Stadium, making 80 appearances to put a largely chequered injury past behind him. He made 19 apearances for the Tangerines last season.
The arrival of the Manchester United youth product follows the signing of centre-back Akin Famewo for the first transfer fee the Hillsborough club have paid in two years. The price paid to Norwich City has not been disclosed.
The versatile 23-year-old can also play at left-back.
He started his career at Luton Town, and has also had loan spells at Grimsby Town, St Mirren and Charlton Athletic.