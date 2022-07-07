Sheffield Wednesday reunite Reece James with his former Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore

Sheffield Wednesday have made former Doncaster Rovers player Reece James their seventh signing of the summer.

By Stuart Rayner
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 12:16 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 12:19 pm

The 28-year-old has spent most of his career at left-back but as is often the way with Owls manager Darren Moore, he reinvented him as a central midfielder and left winger for large spells of their time together at Doncaster.

He joins on a season-long loan.

FORMER ROVER: Reece James played a variety of positions for Darren Moore at Doncaster Rovers

James spent two years at the Keepmoat Stadium, making 80 appearances to put a largely chequered injury past behind him. He made 19 apearances for the Tangerines last season.

The arrival of the Manchester United youth product follows the signing of centre-back Akin Famewo for the first transfer fee the Hillsborough club have paid in two years. The price paid to Norwich City has not been disclosed.

The versatile 23-year-old can also play at left-back.

He started his career at Luton Town, and has also had loan spells at Grimsby Town, St Mirren and Charlton Athletic.

