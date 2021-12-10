Sheffield Wednesday sign former Harrogate Town defender and Bradford City youth product

Clubs are allowed to sign free agents outside of the windows, the next of which opens in the New Year.
The Owls have taken advantage to flesh out their squad with former Middlesbrough winger, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Jayden Odnen.
Boateng, who came through Bradford City's academy without playing for the first team, has been training and playing with the Owls' under-23s since being released by the New Saints. He has made four appearances and trained with the first team at times.
Like Odnen, he may find that in the short-term he remains with the under-23s but given that Darren Moore was only able to name two defenders - full-backs Jack Hunt and Liam Palmer - at Portsmouth on Tuesday (though it did not stop his side keeping a clean sheet), and that this was by no means a one-off, some involvement in a busy December prgramme cannot be ruled out at this stage.
Transfer embargo rules have limited Wednesday to free transfer and loan signings since they were relegated to League One.