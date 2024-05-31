Sheffield Wednesday stalwarts sign news contracts in more good news for Championship club
Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer were always likely to stay at the club despite their contracts being allowed to run down, especially once they avoided relegation back to League One and manager Danny Rohl signed a new deal himself.
Nevertheless, the news that they will be back for 2024-25 builds on the positive momentum at Hillsborough this calendar year.
Signed as a free transfer in August 2015, Scottish midfielder Bannan has gone on to make 402 appearances in all competitions for the club.
He signed his last new contract when they were facing a relegation which came to pass in 2022, and although the club held off negotiations over a new deal until very late last season, he indicated he was confident he would stay.
A product of the club's academy, the versatile Palmer has played 435 times for his club and like Bannan is a Scottish international. Only seven players have appeared more times for the Owls.
Palmer was not part of Rohl's initial plans when the German arrived as manager in October but in a regular theme of his Hillsborough career, he won him over to become a key figure whether in central defence, at full-back or in midfield.
Palmer scored the opening goal at Sunderland in the game where Wednesday secured their Championship status for another year, converting a measured pass from Bannan.
The length of the contracts have not been revealed but 34-year-old Bannan indicated at the end of last season he was happy to work on the basis of one-year contracts for the rest of his Owls career.
