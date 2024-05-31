Sheffield Wednesday stalwarts sign news contracts in more good news for Championship club

Sheffield Wednesday have signed their captain and their longest-serving player to new contracts.

Nevertheless, the news that they will be back for 2024-25 builds on the positive momentum at Hillsborough this calendar year.

Signed as a free transfer in August 2015, Scottish midfielder Bannan has gone on to make 402 appearances in all competitions for the club.

He signed his last new contract when they were facing a relegation which came to pass in 2022, and although the club held off negotiations over a new deal until very late last season, he indicated he was confident he would stay.

A product of the club's academy, the versatile Palmer has played 435 times for his club and like Bannan is a Scottish international. Only seven players have appeared more times for the Owls.

Palmer was not part of Rohl's initial plans when the German arrived as manager in October but in a regular theme of his Hillsborough career, he won him over to become a key figure whether in central defence, at full-back or in midfield.

BIG GOAL: Liam Palmer puts Sheffield Wednesday in front at Sunderland

Palmer scored the opening goal at Sunderland in the game where Wednesday secured their Championship status for another year, converting a measured pass from Bannan.