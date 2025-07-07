Sheffield Wednesday step up pre-season preparations - but no word on who will take them

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed they will spend this week training at St George's Park – but crucially not who will be taking the sessions.

Wednesday have had a summer of turmoil with two months of unpaid wages – on top of similar issues in March and further back in owner Dejphon Chansiri's chairmanship – leading to three transfer embargoes and three windows of "transfer restrictions" which will prevent them paying loan or transfer fees when the other punishments are lifted. Manager Danny Rohl made it very clear very often even before those punishments that he wanted to leave the club and the remainder of the first-team coaching staff are out of contract.

Meanwhile, Chansiri has rejected offers to buy the club which he feels are too low.

TRAINING BASE: St George's Park (Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images for DFB)

They begin their 2025-26 campaign at Leicester City – themselves disrupted by financial concerns, though not to the same extent – on August 10.

The first-team squad returned for pre-season in late June, though the initial work was largely fitness-based.

Going to the national training base is about stepping up the footballing preparations ahead of an unspecified number of "behind closed doors" friendlies against unspecified opposition on their return.

No pre-season games of any description have yet been made public.

UNCERTAINTY: It is unclear if Danny Rohl will join Sheffield Wednesday at St George's Park (Image: Steve Ellis)

The squad is due to spend six days in Burton, though with a number of players understood to have handed their notice in after going unpaid in June, it remains to be seen who will be there.

A club statement revealed that a some players worked on "tailored individual programmes away from S6" last week.

Barry Bannan is out of contract but unlike Akin Famewo and Callum Paterson was pictured in the early stages of pre-season training. The rules allow Wednesday to register enough players to take their squad up to 23 "players of professional standing" – anyone who has made at least one first-team appearance for a professional club – and have 21 at present.

Rohl is thought to be negotiating his exit from the club after compensation demands stopped him getting the move to the Premier League or Bundesliga he made it so clear he was hoping for this summer.

It is therefore expected under-21 coach Andy Holdsworth will take the training at St George's.