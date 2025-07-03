Points deduction viewed as 'inevitable' as Sheffield Wednesday hit with third EFL embargo

CRISIS-ridden Sheffield Wednesday's dire situation has taken another turn for the worse with the Championship club sanctioned for a fresh breach of EFL regulations.

Last month, the besieged Owls were placed under a transfer embargo due to non payment of players’ wages - a breach of regulation 54.1.

The punishment will last three windows, with the club unable to pay fees to recruit players until the winter window in January 2027. The club have announced plans to appeal.

Another embargo was later lodged against the club regarding HMRC reporting under regulation 17.3 - due to non-payments to them.

In a new development, details of a third embargo have appeared on the embargo reporting service of the EFL's website regarding money owed to other clubs under regulation 52.2.3 covering non-payment of transfer fees.

It follows national reports which revealed that Wednesday owe money to Southampton for the loan and/or re-loan of Shea Charles last season - and to Norwich City for the transfer of Akin Famewo.

The report in the Daily Telegraph went onto state that ‘many’ other clubs were also owed fees, with the likelihood of a points sanction against Wednesday described as 'inevitable'.

The Owls are experiencing all manner of financial turmoil under chairman Dejphon Chansiri. Earlier this week, news broke that the club had failed to pay their senior players on time for the third occasion in the last four months.

Hillsborough, home of Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

FIFA regulations state that any player who has not received their salary on the correct date for two consecutive months can terminate their contract.

Six players have already reportedly handed in their notices over back-to-back months of late wage payments, with some players understood to still be waiting on money owed for May.