Sheffield Wednesday transfer deadline day news: Saido Berahino finds new club as Owls look to hang on to key players
Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Saido Berahino has joined Cypriot club AEL Limassol after being released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.
Very highly rated as a youngster at West Bromwich Albion, Berahino had a mixed spell at Hillsborough.
He scored eight League One goals including a hat-trick at home to Cambridge United. But more than half his 29 league appearances came from the bench, with Lee Gregory the preferred choice at centre-forward.
Now Josh Windass is getting back to full fitness after an injury-ravaged 2021-22, he is the obvious man to partner Gregory, with summer signings Mallik Wilks and Michael Smith, plus the versatile Callum Paterson as alternatives.
The Owls were happy to sell Sylla Sow to Go Ahead Eagles in the last days of the transfer window.
They are however expected to have to see off Derby County interest in Gregory on transfer deadline day. The Sheffield-born striker, who had a loan spell at Pride Park before moving back to his home city last summer, was last season's 17-goal top-scorer for the Owls.
Wednesday will be keen to keep Gregory and may also face Championship interest in midfielders Tyreeq Bakinson and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru after their strong starts to the season.
Darren Moore values a strong squad, and will not want to lose any of his senior players. He is also on the look-out for a third-choice goalkeeper, although he said earlier in the week he rated his chances of getting one as only "20 to 30 per cent".
Grimsby Town have said they want to re-sign youngster Alex Hunt on a permanent basis following his successful loan in the first half of last season.